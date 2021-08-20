Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,796,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

WWW stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,454 shares of company stock worth $311,241. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

