Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims Sells 5,000 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $45,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,479.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $9.27 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.