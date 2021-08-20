EagleX Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a market cap of $15,825.47 and $62.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00143802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00151024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,066.99 or 0.99879516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.86 or 0.00907941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.33 or 0.06621566 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

