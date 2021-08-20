Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $168.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

