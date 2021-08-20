Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.46. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $168.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

