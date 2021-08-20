Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 250,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,006. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

