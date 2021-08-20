Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:EPC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 250,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,006. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
