eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce sales of $92.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.76 million and the highest is $95.46 million. eHealth posted sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $684.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.06 million to $692.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $804.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $846.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

Several analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,918,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in eHealth by 84,725.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in eHealth by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 327,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,317. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

