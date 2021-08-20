Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Elastic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elastic by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $152.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.98. Elastic has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.