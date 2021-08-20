Elmira Savings Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend payment by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ ESBK opened at $13.70 on Friday. Elmira Savings Bank has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

