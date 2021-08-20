Elrond Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $116.76 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $144.87 or 0.00307312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00067973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00045207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,145.86 or 0.02430664 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,266,416 coins and its circulating supply is 19,318,014 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

