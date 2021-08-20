Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.96.
Emeco Company Profile
