Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.96.

Emeco Company Profile

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment and mining service solutions in Australia. The company rents trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders. It is also involved in the maintenance and remanufacturing of various components of heavy earthmoving equipment. Emeco Holdings Limited was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

