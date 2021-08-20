Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.65.

EMR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

