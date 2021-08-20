Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.65.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting C$48.42. 1,458,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,778,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.35. The stock has a market cap of C$98.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.41.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.