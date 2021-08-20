ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ ENG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,967. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.30. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
