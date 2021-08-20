Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.91 million and $4.12 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.00481415 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003530 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.32 or 0.01288643 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.