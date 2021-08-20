Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.25.

Shares of ETR traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.60. 1,976,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,429. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

