Enzyme Finance (MLN) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.39 or 0.00852693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

