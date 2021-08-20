Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOSE. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

