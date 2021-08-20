EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of EPR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $47.40. 6,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,095. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.83.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

