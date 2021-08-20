Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 14,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. increased their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48. Equitable has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

