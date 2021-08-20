Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 726.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 741.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $78,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,360,000 after buying an additional 929,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 28.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,381,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after buying an additional 753,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Equity Residential stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.58. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

