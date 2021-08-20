Erste Group Downgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Sell

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.84.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $159.51 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.