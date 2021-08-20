Esken (LON:ESKN) Shares Down 6.5%

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.74 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.74 ($0.19). 445,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,617,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.76 ($0.21).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £96.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.78.

Esken Company Profile (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.