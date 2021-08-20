Esken (LON:ESKN) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.74 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.74 ($0.19). 445,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,617,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.76 ($0.21).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £96.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.78.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

