Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 3.4%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.32 and last traded at $67.31. Approximately 3,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 101,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

ESTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 290,654 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 699.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,283 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 135.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

