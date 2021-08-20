Etherparty (FUEL) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $789,637.75 and approximately $85,543.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00861975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00106312 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

