Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Declares $0.60 Semi-annual Dividend

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $40.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.