Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVAX. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVAX. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth $512,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

