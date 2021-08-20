Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi Sells 5,710 Shares

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vivek Sagi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90.

Shares of EB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 522,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

