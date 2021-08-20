Evercore ISI Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.11 on Thursday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $78,805,950.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock worth $3,602,034,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

