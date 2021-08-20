Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVVTY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded down $7.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,543. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.00. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

