Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 830,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,766 in the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,975,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,716,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

