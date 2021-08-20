Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €48.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €42.06 ($49.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €37.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. Evotec has a twelve month low of €21.36 ($25.13) and a twelve month high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

