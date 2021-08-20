Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.85

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.85 and last traded at $97.85, with a volume of 1709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

