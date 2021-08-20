Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.20% of Conn’s worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter worth $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,497 shares in the company, valued at $828,371.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $21.50 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $631.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn’s Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

