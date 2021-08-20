Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 4,979 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $42,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,797 shares of company stock worth $8,745,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.