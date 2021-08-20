Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.09. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

