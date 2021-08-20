Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,582 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $159,679,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,130,000 after buying an additional 7,247,098 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $138,670,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

TME stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

