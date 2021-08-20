Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,300,000 after acquiring an additional 345,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,602 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.