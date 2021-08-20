Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

EXC opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

