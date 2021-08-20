Exosis Trading 17.8% Higher This Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $19,218.76 and $29.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.75 or 0.06770559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $675.69 or 0.01399133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.00376506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00142519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.20 or 0.00563643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00337373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00315521 BTC.

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

