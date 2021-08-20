eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $535,750.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00.

EXPI opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,911,000 after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 248.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

