Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $4,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $122.13 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

