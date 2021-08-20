EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

EZPW stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $344.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.49.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

