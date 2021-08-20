Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires 520 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.09. 5,842,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,421. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.10.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

