Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys 656 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,281,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.86. 278,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,193. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $792,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $333,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,756 shares of company stock worth $35,746,529 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

