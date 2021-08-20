Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $4 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $151.45. 6,417,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,034,675. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

