Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $900,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.38. 711,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

