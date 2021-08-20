Fairfield Bush & CO. Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 43.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 34.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $13.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $600.52. 988,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,040. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.97, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $562.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.