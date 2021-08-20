Fairfield Bush & CO. Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after buying an additional 723,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after buying an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after buying an additional 1,092,191 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after buying an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. 1,912,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

