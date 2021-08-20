Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Issues Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.24. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.31.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.